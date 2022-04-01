Community invited to open house to discuss status of Trout Lake in North Bay

The City of North Bay, the North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Municipality of East Ferris are asking for the public's opinion of the status of Trout Lake.

An open house is set for April 13 at city hall.

“We’re working on the background and the science behind the lake and the environmental pieces of the lake,” said Bev Hillier, manager of planning and building services with the City of North Bay.

"So we would like the public's input on that piece of it before we move into next steps and potential policy changes."

It’s called the Trout Lake Watershed Study and Management Plan and Hillier told CTV News the goal is to create policies to protect the quality of the water.

“People are very proud of Trout Lake, as we all are, it’s our city’s source of drinking water, it’s a source of drinking water for many residents who live on the lake,” she said.

“There’s a strong desire both from a municipal perspective and from residents to make sure that quality of the lake is maintained over the long term … So we’ve definitely heard that and it’s an objective of the city as well.”