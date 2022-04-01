Community invited to open house to discuss status of Trout Lake in North Bay
The City of North Bay, the North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Municipality of East Ferris are asking for the public's opinion of the status of Trout Lake.
An open house is set for April 13 at city hall.
“We’re working on the background and the science behind the lake and the environmental pieces of the lake,” said Bev Hillier, manager of planning and building services with the City of North Bay.
"So we would like the public's input on that piece of it before we move into next steps and potential policy changes."
It’s called the Trout Lake Watershed Study and Management Plan and Hillier told CTV News the goal is to create policies to protect the quality of the water.
“People are very proud of Trout Lake, as we all are, it’s our city’s source of drinking water, it’s a source of drinking water for many residents who live on the lake,” she said.
“There’s a strong desire both from a municipal perspective and from residents to make sure that quality of the lake is maintained over the long term … So we’ve definitely heard that and it’s an objective of the city as well.”
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London areaThe weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Sun with lower than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex SaturdayWindsor-Essex is expected to have a sunny start to the weekend with a chance of flurries later in the day before heading into a rainy week.
-
Man shot to death near northwest Calgary restaurant, police sayCalgary police are investigating a third homicide that occurred within a two-day period, saying a man was shot several times outside a southwest restaurant.
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the PrairiesAfter going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
-
Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials sayOfficials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.
-
'The need is so overwhelming': New Brunswicker in Ukraine procuring bulletproof vestsA New Brunswick man on a mission to procure and supply non-lethal military items to Ukraine says the need is overwhelming.
-
'Try your best': Campbell River teen training to be professional bowlerA Campbell River, B.C., teen who hopes to one day become a professional bowler may well be on his way, after rolling two perfect games within two weeks recently.
-
Generations sing to Joni Mitchell in pre-Grammys tributeJoni Mitchell, the Canadian folkie-turned-rocker-turned-jazz explorer was honoured as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards.
-
Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring pricesThe Muslim holy month of Ramadan -- when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk -- began at sunrise Saturday in much of the Middle East, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring.