Community leaders participate in 'rescue' fundraiser for STARS

Four members of the community were tasked with competing to raise the most money in the sixth annual Stars Rescue on the Prairie fundraising event.

On Thursday morning, the participants were airlifted by STARS helicopter to an undisclosed location. There, they took part in several medical and aviation challenges, while contacting people in their personal networks to donate to the cause. Each participant needed to raise at least $50,000 to secure their flight back to Regina.

Wayne Morsky, board chair for Regina Exhibition Association Limited, was one of the participants.

“It’s a great cause, and I put my hand up right away when I was asked,” said Morsky.

Morsky said, while he has never needed to use STARS, he has had family and friends rely on the service.

“It’s something that I hope we never have to use, but when you do need it, it is there for you,” he said. “It’s a great cause. Especially now with all the things that have happened with our frontline workers. I wanted to put my support behind them.”

STARS air ambulance gets ready to take off as part of the sixth annual STARS Rescue on the Prairies. (Taylor Rattray/CTV News)

Ryan Saxon, participant and president of Border Insulators and RR Tank and Equipment, said it’s vital for our province to have STARS, especially given the rural nature of Saskatchewan.

“On the whole oil side of things, and also the farming as well. It’s such a big area to cover. It’s really important to have them,” Saxon said.

The 2020 Rescue on the Prairie event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 fundraiser, held near Saskatoon, raised more than $360,000 for the non-profit organization.

“Fifty per cent of our funding comes from the community. And every dime goes directly towards the mission,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS CEO. “It is critically important to keep us flying and there for the people of Saskatchewan.”

STARS expects to have the final fundraiser total on Friday.