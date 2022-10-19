Community leaders say new federal pilot program could help London retain students

Both the City of London and post-secondary international students in the city could see significant benefits from a federal government pilot program.

That program lifts a cap on how many hours international students can work.

The hope is the change will provide some relief from the ongoing workforce issues brought on by a shift in the economy.

Analysts says that shift was fueled in part by an aging workforce and was jolted by the pandemic — leaving businesses struggling to find workers.

"It's the topic of conversation at every business-owner gathering that I go to,” said Jaymie Crook. Crook is owner of Bosco and Roxy's, a London-based gourmet dog treat company with international distribution.

Crook said he’s been able to augment his workforce by employing international students.

"We currently employee about 40 international students and the majority are from Fanshawe [College]."

To this point, international students have been limited to working 20 hours a week but that cap is being temporarily lifted by the federal government.

Fanshawe College and Western University, along with its three affiliate colleges (Brescia, Kings and Huron), have worked extensively to increase their base of international students.

Efforts to retain students in London have been expanding in recent years with more focus now on international students.

Kapil Lakhotia, president of the London Economic Development Corporation, told CTV News It starts with connecting students with employers while they're still in school.

"Those type of employer relationships with international students early on will help build a strong bridge in terms of keeping students in London upon graduation," said Lakhotia.

Joshua Bijumathew agrees. He's from India and is studying in the Developmental Services Worker program at Fanshawe.

"We have to build relationships to support people and that will really help in our program," he said.

Lauren Jarman is Vice President of Student Affairs for the Western University Students’ Council. She said there's a more immediate benefit for students, adding, “I think it will also, in the short term, significantly support international students as it comes to finances and supporting themselves as students."

Jarman said it will open the door to students who want to become Canadian citizens.

“If they’re looking to obtain permanent residency at any point it’s also going to be something that will contribute to work experience in Canada that they can use in their applications for permanent residency.”

Crook has already seen international students become an integral part in the growth of his company,

"Those students have gone on to graduate from Fanshawe and they've joined our company. Some of them are in middle-management positions. They're really vital to our success," he concluded.

The 20-hour cap will be lifted on Nov. 15.