Community leagues across Alta. facing additional UCP budget cuts

The NDP is asking for a reversal on proposed funding cuts to community leagues across the province which could affect public facilities like outdoor skating rinks, spray parks, and event halls and their ability to operate.

Both the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, along with the Federation of Calgary Communities penned a letter hoping to reverse cuts to the Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) which would reduce the full amount by almost 50 per cent over the last two years.

"Both of our organizations support many, many community organizations but have hundreds of community facilities that rely on the CFEP grant for repairs, renovations, upgrades, new builds,” said Laura Cunningham-Shpeley, Executive Director for the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues.

Amanda Leblanc, Press Secretary for Alberta's Minister of Culture, told CTV Edmonton that Budget 2021 shifts some of that funding to a separate program that will benefit venues hit hardest by the pandemic.

CFEP funding has fallen from $38 million to $18.5 million since the UCP was elected.

"These grant cuts will be affecting our leagues, our community associations, and our very fabric of our communities in Edmonton and Calgary,” said Cunningham-Shpeley.