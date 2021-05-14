Community Living Disability Services to be suspended for two weeks

The province announced on Friday that Community Living Disability Services will be suspended for two weeks due to health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

The suspension will affect adults with intellectual disabilities.

"The closure will take effect on Monday, May 17 and extend until May 28. Some exceptions may be made where the safety of individuals cannot be managed in residential care or at home during the day," the province said in the latest COVID-19 bulletin.

The government said it is supporting the redeployment of services and transportation to people's homes.

People who use the program are encouraged to meet virtually with friends and family to stay in contact.

On Friday, health officials announced 491 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 44,189 since March 2020.