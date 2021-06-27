Community Living disABILITY Services to partially reopen Monday

Manitoba's Community Living disABILITY Services (CLDS) are set to partially reopen early this week.

The province announced CLDS day services will partially reopen on June 28 to allow participants whose mental health has been impacted by COVID-19 to attend, along with the participants previously attending the day services.

The province said participants, family members and support workers should contact their community service worker if they have any questions.

Along with this, the province announced CLDS visitation restrictions were eased on Saturday to allow participants who are fully immunized to have up to two fully immunized people over to visit them in their residential care facility.

More information about CLDS day services can be found online.