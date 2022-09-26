Community members identify victim in Baden suspicious death investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.
Police say emergency services responded to a medical call at home on Sandhills Road in Baden around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
When crews arrived, a woman was found dead.
The death has been deemed suspicious by police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.
Officers were still on scene at the home on Monday.
While police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, neighbours told CTV News 88-year-old Viola Erb, one of the co-founders of Erb Transport, lived at the address.
A spokesperson with the Erb Group of Companies confirmed it was Viola who died, but said there is no known cause of death at this time.
According to the Erb Group of Companies’ website, Viola helped her husband Vernon start the business in 1959. The company is still family-owned in Baden.
Neighbours say Viola was a kind woman and will be missed by the community and her church.
Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect or have made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
