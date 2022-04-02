Community members in shock as Calgary police investigate three separate homicides in 24 hours

There have been six separate homicides in Calgary since March 18, including three separate deaths that occurred within 24 hours, leaving many nearby residents shocked by the aftermath of violence.

The first recent incident occurred Thursday when police responded to a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. for reports of an injured teenager.

Upon arrival, 16-year-old Jal Acor Jal was pronounced dead. An autopsy was conducted Friday and the cause of death has yet to be released. No arrests have been made as police continue to search for answers.

Family members and friends of Jal tell CTV News they are reeling after the loss of their dear friend who attended St. Francis High School as a student with strong athletic abilities.

Susie Jal, a family member, has now set up a GoFundMe page.

She says her entire family is in shock and total heartbreak and has no words or emotions to explain the pain that they are in.

“He was a vibrant, kind, family-oriented teen who had many dreams and visions,” Susie wrote in the page’s description.

“He loved his family and friends so much that he would do anything to make them happy, and he would put other people’s needs before his own. His smile would light up the room when he enters.”

Jal was a member of Calgary’s Sudanese community which has suffered acts of violence and death in recent years.

Community advocate Gar Gar told CTV News that Jal was a role model in the community, especially for his skills as an athlete.

“This is such a big loss also to the community when you see kids who are doing great and then somehow they get trapped,” he said.

“The community now is under alarm because we used to lose kids who are 20 or 24 years-old, but now we're losing 13- to 16-year-old kids. No family should ever have to deal with that and those are kids probably just looking to have a better life, trying to experience what life is and they can’t even understand what their first mistake is.”

Meanwhile, local minor football teams have extended their sympathies in social media posts.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones, and all those in the St. Francis High School community. We are shocked and saddened by the news of your tragic loss.” said Hilltoppers Football in a statement.

“Words mean so little at times such as these, but know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad and difficult time.”

Cowboys Football also put out a statement.

“When one team suffers, our collective football community suffers alongside each other,” read the statement.

‘As we surround the St. Francis High School community and impacted family and friends with our hearts, thoughts and prayers, we also wish you strength from those closest to you and many fond memories to last forever.”

Both football teams have requested any young child in need of support to contact the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 or the Distress Centre 24-hour Crisis Line at 403-266-HELP (4357).

In the meantime, the Calgary Catholic School Division said it was also “saddened” to hear of Jal’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. We will have counsellors available to support students who may require assistance during this difficult time,” the board said in statement Saturday.

“We will not be commenting further out of respect for the family and community as we mourn the loss of our student.”

RADISSON HEIGHTS RESIDENTS CONCERNED

Calgary police are also continuing to investigate the death of a man in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

EMS say a man was found with traumatic injuries and pronounced dead on scene. The age of the victim has yet to be released.

Emmanuel Cruz has lived in the area for 30 years and says he’s never seen an incident quite like this.

“I was surprised to see so many police cars, it must be something serious because there were seven or eight cruisers when I got home,” he said.

“The good thing is that they responded so quickly, but usually this is a really quiet neighbourhood and there has been a lot of improvement in security, especially with schools nearby.”

Other neighbours like Junior Corong live right across the street from the shooting.

“We were surprised because our roads were completely blocked by the police when we got home,” he said.

“My daughter always told me she saw people leaving that home late at night and she could hear lots of noise coming from there quite often.”

No arrests have been made as investigators search for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is described as a beige or grey Chevrolet Venture minivan last seen leaving the area at Memorial Drive S.E. and 28 Street S.E. around 1:30 p.m.

POLICE INVESTIGATE THIRD SHOOTING

The third homicide occurred Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. outside the Jerusalem Shawarma, located at 1608 Second St. N.W. after police said a shooting took place.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times outside in an alley across the street from the restaurant as he and a friend were walking to their parked car.

Unknown offenders appeared in a black SUV and fired multiple rounds of gunfire into the vehicle, according to a police media release.

The friend of the man shot drove away with his friend in the car while calling 911 and stopped at 16 Avenue and Deerfoot Trail N.E. where police and EMS attended the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. There are no details about the injuries, if any to the other person in the vehicle.

Ariel Kuo works nearby and says the back door to where she works was broken in during the incident Friday evening.

“This morning when I heard the news I was so shocked,” she said.

“I feel so scared but luckily my job only takes place during the daytime.”

It’s not known at this time if any of the incidents are connected.

Anyone with dashcam footage from 16 Avenue N.E. to Deerfoot Trail N.E. from 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. or any information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips