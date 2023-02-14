Community members show support for women suing Leduc fire, demand action from council

There was a show of support in Leduc Monday evening for women who allege they experienced systemic discrimination and sexual assault while working for the city's fire department.

Two former female firefighters are suing Leduc Fire Services (LFS). Their allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment and bullying have not been tested in court.

Reports produced by an independent workplace investigator were recently made public as part of the process to get the class-action lawsuit certified.

The findings of investigator Veritas Solutions were referenced by the majority of the 11 people who attended Leduc Civic Centre on Monday to speak to city councillors directly.

"On your way here tonight, were you nervous?" one of the first speakers asked. "Were you worried about the things that people like myself might say to you and about you?"

She continued: "If you felt any of those things on your way here, to your work today, then I am thankful for it. Not because I enjoy the suffering of others, but because I believe it provides you with the unique opportunity to experience a tiny fraction of what women experiencing harassment, abuse and intimidation have experienced in their workplaces."

Another community member told councillors she stood before them "in shocked and disgusted anguish" after reading Veritas' reports.

The investigation found after collecting "hundreds of pages of documentation, e-mails, [and] text messages," that LFS was a "hostile environment for women," noting several concerning patterns of behaviour, including a "spectrum of harassment" ranging from sexual assault and mismanagement by leadership when responding to complaints.

One of the women who filed the lawsuit, Christa Steele, started her career at LFS in 2002, and alleged instances of assault and harassment began once she joined and continued throughout her tenure.

Steele alleged in legal documents that male colleagues exposed themselves to her, touched her inappropriately and forced themselves onto her. She also says co-workers would spread false rumours about her personal and sex life that threatened her safety, like remarks of "watch your back."

She was the last of the speakers to stand before city council Monday evening.

Her voice occasionally wavering, she recounted two years of what seemed to her like continued dismissal by senior city officials.

"If the truth makes you feel uncomfortable, don't blame the truth. Blame the coverup that makes you feel comfortable," Steele told councillors to a round of applause and standing ovation.

Later, she told CTV News Edmonton it had been an emotional night but that she was proud and touched by the community support.

"It's hard to hear," she said of listening to the other speakers read excerpts of the Veritas reports. "But I've read the words. I've said the words a thousand times. It's amazing that all these people have also read the reports and expressed their public support."

A third community member referenced the adage frequently attributed to Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

"I start with this quote," she explained, "because the apathy exhibited by this city toward female city employees is the reason I have decided to come forward and speak. Not only is the behaviour of those who committed abuse egregious, but so, too, is the behaviour of those who are willing to turn a blind eye."

FORMER COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR MAYOR'S RESIGNATION

Among the speakers was former councillor Dana Smith, who called for Mayor Bob Young's resignation Monday evening.

"That would be the right thing to do," she said, also receiving a round of applause from the crowd of public speakers. "I have lost complete confidence with this city council and administration. I would request that a formal complaint or investigation be initiated under the council code of conduct … for council's lack of action or intent to be a part of the solution."

However, before she got to speak, Young questioned why she chose a council meeting as her forum.

"You know how the system works. I'm wondering why you've never taken the time to make an appointment with our city manager or anybody to discuss this?" As the crowd booed, Young defended himself: "I think it's a fair question."

"I was stunned, to be honest with you," Smith said after the meeting.

"I worked with Mayor Young for four of my terms that I was on council and I also know him personally. So I did not anticipate that. I didn't see it coming."

She added, "I didn't take it personally because this isn't about me. This is about what's going on. If he's that angry and feels like I haven't contacted city council, he is mistaken."

Smith says she first contacted city council in March 2022, almost one year after it had been commissioned, and multiple times after that in an attempt to have their findings released.

Based on documents filed as part of the lawsuit certification process, Veritas was first contacted to begin an investigation in spring 2021. As the third-party review progressed, investigators uncovered further "varying allegations, information, complaints and evidence."

"When we first engaged in this investigation it was with a smaller scope than what we are now seeing," wrote Veritas' principal director Bob Stenhouse in an email to Leduc's HR leadership.

"Inevitably we came into an investigation looking at the tip of an iceberg," Stenhouse added. "We could not anticipate the number of persons identified as witnesses, and the historical/systemic levels of concerns that our investigators were provided by numerous interviewees."

A summary document was presented to the city in January 2022, with final reports turned over to administration in early summer of that year.

Initially, city staff denied the release of the five Veritas reports, totalling 267 pages, citing privacy concerns. The lawyer representing the women suing the city believes the reporting was "an important piece" of the case to help the court understand the full scope of what was being alleged.

CITY STAFF HARASSED: CITY COMMITTED TO IMPROVING CULTURE

Young opened the council meeting with remarks about the "especially difficult" few weeks city residents, employees and firefighters have had since the Veritas reports were made public.

"The ongoing litigation has made some information public. And this litigation also prevents council and administration from speaking to specifics," he mayor said.

"I understand the incomplete information and few details being released from the city fuelled questions and raised concerns. I wish it could be different. I am disappointed some of our residents feel it is acceptable to phone, email and approach city staff that are not at all involved in the situation and harass them."

But, he pointed out, whether the city has sufficient workplace policies and procedures in place is now before the courts.

"Our fire services team continues to serve this community with an unwavering commitment and the utmost professionalism. They work hard 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support this community when they are facing their worst moments. I am proud of the work that they do."

Adding that administration has accelerated work on city policies and corporate culture initiatives, he added, "I can assure you that council and administration are committed to a safe, healthy and respectful workplace for all employees and we are focused on the continual improvement in systems, policies, procedures and training."

Last fall, the city announced it hired a new top firefighter to replace George Clancy, who resigned in March 2022 after being named in the lawsuit. In the Veritas report, Clancy had been interviewed in response to allegations of nepotism, favouritism, and his role in responding to allegations of sexual assault.

At the time, the city manager cited the reason for his resignation to be a "personal decision." Young told city council that while the city accepted his resignation, "you would have to contact him to find out the reasons for that."

The mayor added that Leduc had taken "disciplinary action" against an unspecified number of firefighters and that the city was "committed to providing a safe and respectful work environment."

City council unanimously approved $165,000 last April to fund the creation and implementation of a new culture and anti-bullying strategy.

"We are doing our due diligence and working as swiftly as we can to ensure that the City of Leduc is a safe and respectful workplace for everyone," City Manager Derek Prohar said at the time.

"Under my leadership, the culture of this organization will change."

A judge will decide in May whether the suit can go forward as a class action.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato and Chelan Skulski