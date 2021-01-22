Community members are working to help an injured goose that's on the loose in New Hamburg.

A wildlife group said the goose likely won't survive the winter without medical attention.

Rescuers are flocking to the gazebo on Wilmot Street to try and help, but so far they've had no luck.

"As soon as there's a sudden move, he will back off," Linda Langenegger said.

Langenegger has been feeding the goose twice a day all week.

"He takes it from my hand now, he knows me," she said. "I think he even recognizes the car. I just want to make sure he's safe and he's getting fed and surviving."

Langenegger said she found out about the goose through a Facebook post by Wildlife Haven Waterloo.

"We've tried blankets, I've tried to lure him into a cage," Langenegger said. "I'm scared about other wildlife getting him."

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society said animal control officers have tried to capture the goose, but it keeps going back into the water. Due to safety concerns, there's nothing more they can do.

Rescuers have taken things into their own hands, organizing their efforts on social media. An animal control volunteer even travelled all the way from Mississauga.

"A lot of people say they're just wild animals, but they're part of our ecosystem and, if they're injured, we should take care of them," Brianne Crawford said.

They plan to keep coming back until the goose is caught.

"You can't be nice, you can't sweet talk, you can't pet them into submission," Crawford said. "You just have to do what you have to do to get him."