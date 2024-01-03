Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash

The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.

A spokesperson with the Filipino-Canadian Association of Oxford County has confirmed that 36-year-old Ailene Salise was the victim of a collision on Juliana Drive.

She had moved to the area from the Philippines just four months ago in order to provide a better life for her young son. Salise is survived by her husband Daryl and two-year-old son Dane.

“Ailene was a beacon of light within her family, embodying the essence of love and selflessness as a dedicated mother and a supportive wife. Her dream was to journey to Canada, envisioning a brighter future for her family — a testament to her determination and steadfast devotion,” her obituary reads.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service, police confirmed a woman was struck at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2023.

She was transported to a London hospital where she died from her injuries three days later.

As a result, Woodstock police have charged a 54-year-old Tillsonburg resident with multiple counts in relation to the death, including failure to stop for an accident resulting in death.

An online fundraiser for the family has since been set up with a goal of $30,000. At the time of publication, it has currently raised $6,159.

“Ailene's departure has left a profound void, but her memory will continue to live on through the countless lives she has touched and the love she shared,” her obituary reads. “May her soul find eternal peace, and may her light continue to guide and inspire us all.”