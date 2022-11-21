Community of Caring: Halifax non-profit helps men struggling with addiction

National Addictions Awareness Week is being marked across Canada with the theme “a Community of Caring” in mind.

A non-profit in Halifax is one of many organizations helping people recover from addiction to alcohol, drugs and gambling during National Addictions Awareness Week and beyond.

Alcare Place’s executive director knows just how challenging it can be to live with an addiction.

Phil Bissett says he used and abused alcohol for 20 years.

“I thought I was going places. Had the world by the tail, but it didn’t work out that way,” Bissett says. “(It) led me to complete demise. Tore me away from all of my values, everything I held dear, destroyed my family and brought me to my knees.”

Bissett eventually went to an addiction centre, similar to Alcare Place, 20 years ago. He says that was the “starting point” on his sobriety journey.

“It gave me a chance to reset, start over and go in a new direction, but surrender was the starting point.”

Now, he helps marginalized community members at Alcare Place on Robie Street.

“We are not a pay-for-use service-type facility. We give shelter. We provide a program of up to one year, which we believe is a necessary bit of time. The first few months, they’ve been through so much -- traumatized and the addiction. They need a bit of time to let the dust settle before they can even receive messaging,” he says. “We’re in the business of saving lives and restoring persons to community. To family.”

Bissett says the organization sees success stories from the community “all the time.”

“In Dartmouth, there’s some 15 to 20 different self-help groups just for AA alone. On (the Halifax) side of the harbour, 19. A countless army of people that have recovered, living the good purpose in this community.”

Alcare Place offers several programs and tries to instill good habits. Bissett says they ask the men to go to work on themselves “like a job.”

“They get up in the morning, they do chores. They meditate; we focus on 12-step-based programs, a spiritual journey of self, a holistic approach, good eating, exercise at the gym and reintegration into community and that’s what it’s all about.”

The non-profit as been helping men in the community since 1987 and depends on donations to facilitate its programs.

“We have partnerships with many in the community. We couldn’t keep the doors open without the partners and the support from donors,” Bissett says.

Bissett adds that Alcare Place does struggle with underfunding and encourages people to donate on their website.

He also has words of advice for those struggling with addiction.

“I think recovery springs from hope. If you look around, there’s lots of people out there who want to help put some light at the end of your tunnel. And that’s what we’re a part of and we’re pleased to do it,” Bissett says. “Reach out. Talk to somebody. Call Alcare Place and we can try and help.”

National Addictions Awareness Week runs until Saturday.