Community offers condolences as London police mourn loss of officer

London’s Police Chief Steve Williams announced late Wednesday night that the London Police Service (LPS) is mourning the loss of one of their officers.

“I am saddened to report that we lost a member of our service today,” read a statement from Williams.

“We are offering out full support to the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as our members. Please respect the privacy of the family and our members at this time. Further information will be released, if and when appropriate, subject to the wishes of the officer’s family.”

As indicated in William’s statement the officer's identity or their cause of death has not yet been released.

Condolences began to come in as soon as Williams took to social media to make the announcement.

"This is terribly sad. My sincere condolences to the officer's family, friends, and loved ones. My heart goes out to you, Chief, and all the members of the (London police)," wrote Mayor Ed Holder.

Western University also offered their condolences along with several council members such as Mo Salih.

"Sending my deepest condolences to the famiy, friends and all those affected," commented Salih.

CTV News has reached out to London police for further comment.

More information is expected to be released Thursday or Friday.