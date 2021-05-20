Community offers condolences as London police mourn loss of officer to PTSD

London’s Police Chief Steve Williams announced late Wednesday night that the London Police Service (LPS) is mourning the loss of one of their officers.

“I am saddened to report that we lost a member of our service today,” read a statement from Williams.

“We are offering out full support to the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as our members. Please respect the privacy of the family and our members at this time."

On Thursday afternoon, London police confirmed 51-year-old Const. Omar Hassan had died, leaving behind a wife and two teenage sons.

He joined London police in 2000 after serving with the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

A police statement reads in part, "Omar struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and unfortunately lost his life to the disorder. We are working to support Omar’s family and loved ones, and will do our best to ensure that they have the support they need now and in the days ahead."

Condolences had already begun to pour in as soon as Williams took to social media to make the announcement.

"This is terribly sad. My sincere condolences to the officer's family, friends, and loved ones. My heart goes out to you, Chief, and all the members of the (London police)," wrote Mayor Ed Holder.

Western University also offered their condolences along with several council members such as Mo Salih.

"Sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected," commented Salih.

London police say they will continue to work toward de-stigmatizing mental illness and eliminating barriers to accessing mental health support.

They are also asking that the privacy of Hassan's family, friends and colleagues be respected as they mourn.

Anyone in need of mental health support can reach out to the Canadian Mental Health Association Elgin-Middlesex here.

