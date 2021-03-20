Whether they need a hand booking an appointment or a ride to a clinic, at least two community organizations have stepped up to help seniors get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In York Region, the founder of Pink Cars felt someone had to fill a critical gap for seniors.

"I felt their anxiety and stress, and I thought, I just have to do something," Shanta Sundarason told CP24 Saturday.

"That prompted me to set up a platform and to get a group of volunteers together to help reach out to those seniors that needed help and to help book appointments. And also to help offer safe rides for them to and from their vaccination sites."

It's a problem an Orillia cab company has also picked up on.

Able Taxi is offering free rides to seniors getting their shots in the Sunshine City.

"I saw some of the seniors, the fear in their eyes," says John Beck with Able Taxi.

"We didn't want anybody to miss a shot because of either a transportation issue or a financial issue."

Orillia seniors can connect with Able Taxi through their website, app, or by calling 705-325-0632.

York Region seniors can connect with Pink Cars online, or by phone at 905-479-8880.