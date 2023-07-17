Community outraged after flowers go missing from Penetanguishene cenotaph

On Friday, eight red begonia plants went missing from the cenotaph at Memorial Park in Penetanguishene.

Officials with the town said this was a very disheartening act.

"We have a group of volunteers, the Penetanguishene Garden Club, and we have many beautiful gardens in town, but this is where they focus their efforts because it's so meaningful to our service people and to the community to be able to recognize every day, not just in Remembrance Day our veterans and the sacrifices they've made," said Sherry Desjardins, with the Town of Penetanguishene.

"It's a disgusting act that someone would allegedly steal flowers from the cenotaph here respecting our war dead," said Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson.

OPP say investigators could proceed with charges under the criminal code of Canada, including theft under $5,000 or mischief.

"The cenotaph is there for a reason. It's to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice, men and women in the Canadian Forces, and it's the history behind it to remember them. Remember why it's there," said Fern Taillefer, President of the Central Ontario Peacekeeping Association.

"You have the freedom to do what you want to do because of these people; that doesn't mean you have the freedom to go and break the law," added Taillefer.

The flowers have since been replaced, and staff said there was an outpouring of support from the community.

"Businesses and residents who wanted to pay and replace the plants that were taken. This year we sourced our flowers from Wye Nursery, and when we explained what had happened, they wouldn't invoice us for them, so they provided them complimentary. So, staff planted them earlier today," said Desjardins.

OPP is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.