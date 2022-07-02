Community pays tribute to Chinese railroad workers
Members of Calgary's Chinese community paid tribute to Chinese railroad workers Friday, in a Canada Day wreath-laying ceremony.
When British Columbia joined Canada in 1871, Canada agreed to extend the railroad all the way to the Pacific Ocean.
It took 17,000 Chinese men a little over four years to finish it.
During construction, over 4,000 died in landslides and premature blasting.
Organizers of Friday's event said it's important to remember the sacrifices those men made.
"In our culture, we always remember our predecessors and ancestors before us, and what they did for us," said Sydney Woo.
Woo immigrated to Canada in 1966. He said his grandfather and other relatives experienced racism in both Canada and the U.S., so much so that his grandfather returned to China for his retirement.
But for Woo, and subsequent generations of Chinese-Canadians, things got better.
"We enjoy Canada today, which is a very peaceful country and a good life," he said. "The life here is really good. It's almost like heaven to me."
As for what Canada Day meant for him?
"Good fortune on my part," he said. "I'm lucky. I'm thankful."
-
A sunny Sunday in Ottawa and not too hotEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a mainly sunny sky, just a few clouds, and a high of 24 C with little humidex. The UV index is 8, or very high.
-
14 festivals and events in the Ottawa area this summerWith Canada Day festivities in the books, it's time to look ahead to the many festivals and events happening in the Ottawa area throughout the summer.
-
Fire on Erie Street West caused by careless disposal of materialsFire crews tackled a building fire on Erie Street West near Elm Street around 4:30 Saturday afternoon
-
Vigil for mother, daughter killed at home in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhoodOne by one, mourners lined up patiently to lay flowers at the home of 50-year-old Anne-Marie Ready and 15-year-old Jasmine Ready, the Ottawa mother and daughter killed in Alta Vista last week.
-
Boat sinks after catching fire southwest of OttawaEmergency crews responded to reports a 30-foot vessel was on fire in the Rideau Ferry area on Saturday.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio showAlberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortagesHospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
-
-
Ban on dogs coming into Canada due to rabies concerns sparks debateSome animal rescue groups fear countless dogs will die of starvation or be killed if they are not allowed entry into Canada as a result of a recently announced policy.