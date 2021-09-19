Community plants a forest for the future
The city is a little greener after community members gathered in Winnipeg’s Albina Park on Saturday afternoon.
The group planted an assorted array of greenery on the park’s waterfront to help the city inch towards its Million Tree Challenge.
“We need to start planting now to ensure we have trees for the future,” said Kristin Tuchscherer, education coordinator for the city’s naturalist services.
Tuchscherer said the 350 trees and shrubs planted on Saturday are all native to the Winnipeg region and were selected for their biodiversity.
“The idea is to have a forest to visit in this neighbourhood,” she said.
Mayor Brian Bowman first introduced the Million Tree Challenge in 2019. The initiative encourages residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations to plant trees over the next 20 years.
According to the Million Tree Challenge website, over 11,300 trees have been planted since the start of the campaign.
-
Lethbridge Curling Club celebrates 125 yearsWith the start of the new curling season around the corner, the Lethbridge Curling Club (LCC) kicked off the year in historic fashion.
-
'It’s concerning': Class dismissals continueAs classes continue to be dismissed at various schools across the region due to positive cases of COVID-19, parents and students are holding their breath hoping school won't close down again.
-
Alberta's new proof-of-vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents sayAlbertans needing proof they're vaccinated against COVID-19 were able to download cards from the province's website on Sunday, but almost right away some residents said they were easily able to edit them.
-
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police sayPolice in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
-
Dogs take over Regina pool to mark end of the seasonGone are the dog days of summer, and four legged friends were the ones to close out the season at Regent Pool on Sunday.
-
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chiefAs southwest Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football gameThe University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
-
App that connects users with surplus food from local businesses launches in VancouverAn app that aims to reduce food waste by connecting consumers directly with businesses that have surplus items has launched in Vancouver.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after man found deadA 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.