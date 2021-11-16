Community rallies around family of toddler killed in Lakeshore crash

While a local family mourns the loss of a two-year-old boy after a crash in Lakeshore, the community has responded with overwhelming support to a crowd fundraising campaign.

Ethan Spada, 2, was a passenger in a vehicle that was allegedly hit by an impaired driver on Nov. 10 at the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road.

A GoFundMe page for Spada has raised over $115,000 as of Tuesday.

“We are looking for financial support to help the family pay for funeral and memorial costs for Ethan, due to a tragic, senseless accident,” said the post created by Allysha Adamo. “Ethan was a big hearted baby boy with an ever bigger smile that lit up any room he walked into if his beautiful blue eyes didn’t melt your heart first.”

Funeral arrangements have been made at Windsor Chapel. hVisitation will take place at Windsor Chapel at 11677 Tecumseh Rd, E. on Tuesday from 2-5 and 7-9 pm. A celebration of Ethan’s life will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. in the chapel.

Darrin James Obermok, 55, the driver of the second vehicle, has been charged with the following:

-Operation while impaired by alcohol Causing Death Section 320.14(3)

-Dangerous Operation Causing Death Section 320.13(3)

The accused was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario court of justice in Windsor on Friday.

Obermok’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday at the Provincial Court House by video.