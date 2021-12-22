Community rallies around local Ukrainian bakery after break in
A neighbourhood business in southwest Edmonton isn't letting a break in slow down sales of its popular Ukrainian food.
Malina Ukrainian Bakery in Cameron Heights was broken into early Monday morning. Thieves got away with alcohol, cash, some electronics and even a few cakes.
Bakery owner Sergei Stepanets opened the business during the height of the pandemic, and said the community support has been overwhelming.
"We got a lot of support yesterday, so the day after it happened a lot of people came. It was really pleasant, we've been happy to see people come in and share kind words and to support us," said Stepanets.
"This is just a great business, very unique in the city," said customer Kristin Blades. "At this time of year when it's so busy, like there's so many specialty things they make this time of year… to have to deal with that was really hard."
The bakery was able to replace what was taken by the thieves.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell
