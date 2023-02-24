Community rallies behind LaSalle teen injured during ice storm

The LaSalle community is rallying around a 13-year-old boy who was injured by a falling tree during the ice storm.

LaSalle police say it happened outside a west side home around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Christian Murphy, 13, was transferred to a London hospital ICU. A relative told AM800 Friday morning that he is in stable condition, but is sedated at this time at a London hospital.

They say he suffered a severe head injury, however there was no internal bleeding and there was no neck fracture.

According to a GoFundMe page, “he is being supported by his Mother and sister, and stepdad… he has a long road ahead, as do everyone rallying in his corner… we encourage you to join the rally behind him.”

Organizer Christie Faraci tells CTV News he was able to speak this morning, which is a huge relief for his mom and his family here in Windsor.

The post says all support is beyond appreciated as the long road to recovery begins. By early Friday afternoon, almost $2,000 has been raised for the family.

Lasalle mayor Crystal Meloche was informed of Christian’s injury Thursday by town emergency personnel.

‘I hope Christian is improving and our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone concerned with him. Just wishing him the best in the coming days,” said Meloche.

Meloche said other town staff is also thinking about the teen and his family.

“A lot of our staff and first responders who were working yesterday were extremely concerned with the situation. They have kids their age,” said Meloche.

She is also warning others that with any large wind storm they can expect more branches to come down.

“The thickness of the ice on those trees people didn’t realize that was a lot of weight on those branches,” said Meloche.

Lasalle police posted on social media: “Please don’t venture out to clean up the debris at this time. You may run the risk of being struck by falling branches. Just wait for now.”

They also warn water and ice are excellent conduits for electricity and that trees touching hydro wires may be electrified.