Community rallies to help rebuild batting cage in Cornwall, Ont. after a fire

The sound of a baseball bat hitting a pitch from a batting cage is missing in Cornwall, Ont. this spring, after a recent fire destroyed the structure in Legion Park.

"We deal with vandalism frequently but usually it's pretty minor. This time was major," Cornwall District Minor Baseball president Kyle Bergeron told CTV News Ottawa.

The batting cage, along with a fibreglass shed, went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon, after a ball tournament had just been rained out.

"While there was a rainstorm, somebody came into the batting cage and a fire erupted. We're not to sure if it was purposely set or if it was an accident," Bergeron said. "We had an electrical panel which we used to operate our pitching machine, and the whole thing went ablaze and did permanent damage to the structure."

Bergeron says Cornwall police are investigating, and added the 18-acre park has become a hot spot for trouble.

A batting machine has been stolen and another small fire occurred in the same location recently.

"It was frustrating because we're just trying to get this fixed up for the kids, you know?" Bergeron said. "We were weeks away from opening the batting cage from a previous break-in and previous vandalism and now we're setback for God only knows how long."

While the league does have insurance, it is unclear what it will cover. Bergeron estimates the total damage is around $15,000.

So he started a GoFundMe on Wednesday to help with the rebuild, and residents and businesses quickly stepped up.

In 24 hours, $7,000 was raised to support the repairs, including a $500 donation from realtor Tanya Flaro.

"I immediately wanted to help in someway or other," Flaro said. "I've had kids that have played ball; I have a great-niece and nephew that play ball here."

"I just think it's important that the kids have all this access that they do have, so I immediately donated and challenged all my fellow realtors in Cornwall to follow suit."

At least five other businesses have matched her $500 donation, with the Canadian Tire Gas Bar doubling the donation to $1,000.

"It's fantastic. I'm so happy to see everyone stepping up like this," Flaro said. "If it's $25, $100, it doesn't have to be a high amount, every little bit will help."

Bergeron says Legion Park is run by volunteers and is glad to see the community recognizing their hard work to keep more than 600 kids playing the game they love.

"It really validates coming down here and putting in a lot of volunteer hours for the community because it just shows how much they care," Bergeron said.

"The kids want to get in here; they want to get in their batting practice. The batting cage is hugely important, especially for our competitive teams and it's just a really great tool for us to use, especially for our young hitters," Bergeron said.

"As a realtor, I have to sell our city and things like this are something that's a benefit to potential buyers coming to our area, knowing they have somewhere to go and be active and be part of the community," Flaro added.

"A kid in the ball field is a kid that's not on the streets, and that's really important to me," she said.

Bergeron said discussions are being held to install security cameras on the property, so incidents like this don't happen again.

"The community is amazing, you know. Sometimes you are sad to see things like this but then I'm reminded I live in a community with amazing people," Bergeron said.

"(Legion Park) has been described as the most beautiful baseball park in Canada," he smiled. "I haven't been to them all, but i like to think that's true."