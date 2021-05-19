Community rallies to restock shelves at Glace Bay Food Bank following theft

Community members in Glace Bay, N.S. have rallied together to help their local food bank restock their shelves after several items were stolen from their building.

Surveillance video of the incident shows three individuals entering the property of the Glace Bay Food Bank during a time that it was closed. Police have not confirmed if those individuals are being considered as suspects.

Members of the community say they were disappointed to hear what had happened.

"By somebody taking something, somebody else is not going to get something," said Kenny McGillivray, owner of McGillivray VJ Funeral Homes.

After learning about the theft, McGillivray decided to make a donation to the food bank and is encouraging other businesses to do the same.

“This is for food that actually goes to people to eat so they don't starve," said McGillivray.

"I worked in food banks in Toronto. I worked in a food bank in New Waterford and the amount of food that goes out on a monthly basis, most people don't realize that."

According to those at the food bank, it's not only businesses that are offering a helping hand.

"We've also had three families go out of their way - one family from Sydney, the other two local - that have donated and we're very, very grateful," said Kimberly McPherson, the coordinator at the Glace Bay Food Bank.

"It does bring a tear to my eye sometimes when you have these people come forward, but it makes you realize how good people really are."

Officials at the food bank estimate the theft and damage done to their greenhouse amounts to about $200 and, so far, they've recouped over that amount.

“Whatever over-cost would go directly into the clients’food," said McPherson.

"That's why I'm proud to live here. When it comes down to it, we all look out for each other."

Police have not said if charges have been laid.

The investigation into the cause of the fire at the food bank is ongoing.