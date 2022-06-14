Community remembers Collingwood woman at centre of homicide investigation

A community vigil for a Simcoe County woman found dead last week is being held Tuesday night in Collingwood.

Police say the body of 55-year-old Kinga 'Kay' Kriston was discovered Friday morning in a home in the Georgian Meadows subdivision in Collingwood.

Friends described Kriston as a savvy businesswoman and loving mother.

Bill Kindou said he was a colleague, friend and mentor to Kriston when she entered the real estate industry in 2017.

"We had a great relationship. She would call me up two or the three times a week asking me for advice or just calling me saying, 'I'm so happy I got a listing,'" he said.

Kim Devett said she was in shock to learn of her business partner and friend's sudden death.

"Disbelief. I just can't believe it," said Devett. "She will be missed, and we love her, and my heart goes out to her family. I can't even imagine."

A 57-year-old Orillia man has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kriston's death.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Police have released very few details surrounding the investigation, including the cause of death or whether the victim and accused knew each other.

The vigil will be held at Sunset Point, near the Inukshuk, at 9 p.m. as the community comes together to support the family.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in Kriston's name.

