Community resource police officers returning to Windsor schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is welcoming community resource officers from the Windsor Police Service back into its buildings after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Education Emelda Byrne said the officers are positive role models for students and they offer a wonderful variety of programs that reinforce the values they instill every day.

“We have certainly missed having them in our schools and now that most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, our students and staff are excited to have them back,” said Byrne.

Acting Chief Jason Bellaire said the Windsor Police Service is pleased to continue its collaboration with the Catholic school board.

“We value our relationships with the amazing students and staff members that populate our schools,” he said. “We will continue to invest our resources to strengthen partnerships and enhance community safety.”

Community resource officers visit secondary schools several times a week.

The board says besides building relationships with students and acting as a resource to assist school staff, they deliver a variety of educational programs that cover a wide range of topics including racism and diversity, substance abuse, and human trafficking.

In elementary schools, officers will continue to deliver the Values, Influences and Peers (VIP) program, which educates Grade 6 students about positive lifestyle choices.

“We’ve had some very constructive discussions with our colleagues at the Windsor Police Service and they are eager to get back into our schools,” said WECDSB safe schools superintendent Rosemary LoFaso. “The Community Resource Officers are in the process of connecting with our school Principals, getting reacquainted with them, and scheduling dates for visits and program delivery.”