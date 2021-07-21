Community safety advisory from Saugeen Shores police
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
The Saugeen Shores Police Service is issuing a community safety advisory about a convicted sex offender who now resides in Port Elgin.
Police say 40-year-old Mark Windrim is a convicted sex offender with several convictions in relation to children. His most recent charges stem from an incident in February of this year.
Police say Windrim has several conditions he must live by, including not attending public parks, pools, daycares, playgrounds, or community centres. He also can’t leave where he’s living without his surety, say police.
Although police say Windrim presents a “safety risk,” they remind members of the public that he has rights as well, and if they are infringed upon, police will act accordingly.
