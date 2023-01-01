Community search party seeks identity of 'Buffalo Woman' serial killer victim

A grassroots effort continues in Winnipeg to try and identify one of four women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.

Up since the early morning, Darryl Contois and George Robinson were putting up posters and asking members of the street community for any information on Buffalo Woman.

She is one of four victims police say were murdered by 35-year-old Jeremy Skibicki, something not yet proven in court.

Indigenous elders gave the name Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe) after police couldn't identify her -- something the search party is looking to change.

"We've got four or five vehicles out there right now; Osborne, we have some in St. Boniface, we have some down toward Polo Park, we have some out towards Main," said Contois.

Robinson, who was out canvassing on Sunday, is the fiancé to the cousin of one of the other victims -- Morgan Harris.

He said closure is important to the grieving families.

"And with Buffalo Woman not being identified, there's a family out there that is missing someone and not even know it because when a lot of people are homeless or on drugs or whatever, they give up."

Winnipeg police believe Buffalo Woman was in her mid-20s, Indigenous, had an average build, and died in mid-March.

They released an image of a reversible jacket, which they believe belonged to her.

The grassroots search party hopes fellow vulnerable Winnipeggers who frequented shelters can give insight into who she might be.

"You know, coming into these types of communities and stuff like that, they don't talk to police, but they will talk to us," said Robinson.

Winnipeg police said information from the public can help in some cases.

"The investigation into the homicide and identification of Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe) remains active and ongoing. It remains a priority for the homicide unit; however, we do not have further information to share at this time," said the WPS in an email to CTV News.

The search group said they are getting some helpful information and won't stop until they know Buffalo Woman's identity.

"We got to just keep putting up posters, asking questions, going through homeless encampments, going down Main and up Main and all over the city," said Robinson.

The group said it is looking for volunteers to help and would also like First Nations to put up posters in their communities.