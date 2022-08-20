Community softball tournament raises funds for families displaced by fire

A community has come together for a softball tournament to support two families displaced by a fire in Gravenhurst last month.

The tournament was held in Bracebridge Saturday alongside a silent auction to raise funds for the families who lost their home in the fire on July 9, 2022.

"Our lives, it's upside down for sure," said Sarah Nash, who, along with her partner, Jason Brown, and two children, were displaced by the fire. "It's been five weeks now and it was really overwhelming, I think we went through a few different stages, but it's been really overwhelming with the amount of support we've gotten."

Thousands had already been raised prior to the tournament, but the community wanted to step up to do more for the families.

"For what they have done for us here today, it's way more than expected," said Brown. "We thought this would be a little tournament maybe and a couple of prizes, but this is quite the event for a one-day thing. We're very appreciative."

Estimated damage to the duplex was pegged at around $800,000, leaving both families without a place to live.