Community steps up to help holiday charity surpass $280,000 goal in final hours

A holiday charity that relies on community generosity to help hundreds of families was down to its final hours to reach a $280,000 goal, and once again, the community came through in a big way.

Barrie and District Christmas Cheer reported it surpassed its goal by $6,000 "with the incredible support of our community," it noted on its Facebook page.

One day prior, the non-profit organization said tensions were high as it remained $30,000 short of its goal to fill hampers with toys and food for 1,700 families this holiday season.

"We are so blown away by what this community was able to pull off in the final hours of our campaign," Christmas Cheer Barrie stated. "Just when we thought we weren't going to make it happen - YOU got us through."

The charitable organization thanked local businesses, schools, corporate sponsors, and community members who "really stepped up this year."

The hampers are delivered to young parents, grandparents, single parents, and others who may not have enough resources this holiday season.