Community support is pouring in for a family who lost everything in a house fire on Six Nations earlier this week.

No one was hurt, but the family was shaken after the incident.

Roger Maracle said he woke up at 1 a.m. to see the front of his house up in flames.

"Came out there and I looked and it was all just fire there," he said. "It was really scary."

Maracle said he ran back inside to wake up his girlfriend and their children in the small trailer on the site, then went to the basement to wake up two more people at the home. Those people were able to escape through the window.

All eight people were able to get out safely, but the family said it could have been a lot worse.

"If my dad didn't wake up on time, all of us wouldn't be here right now," Dakota Atkins-Davis said.

Atkins-Davis said he tried to get back into the house.

"Just orange and bright smoke," Atkins-Davis said. "My eyes filled up and started watering, so I just climbed out the window. I couldn't breathe."

"I lost everything," Maracle said.

Maracle said he lost his hearing aid, along with gifts his young grandkids got for Christmas. The family said all they have now are bad memories.

"My daughter has been having nightmares since it happened," Atkins-Davis said.

"Right now I'm too scared to even sleep at night," Maracle said.

The community has dropped off donations, including some from the local Indigenous Support Centre.

"Blankets and towels, some pillows, gave him a gift card so he can get whatever he needs," Jay Smith said.

Maracle said he's touched by how many people have reached out.

"That's great," he said. "It's really overwhelming for all the help I'm getting."

The family is staying with relatives nearby until they can get back on their feet.

"Hopefully we can try to rebuild," Atkins-Davis said.

The Six Nations Fire Department said it was an electrical fire. The house and contents are a total loss and the damage is estimated at about $250,000.