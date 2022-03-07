Community supports for B.C. sex assault survivors getting $10M in yearly funding

The B.C. government has promised $10 million in annual funding for community organizations that provide supports to survivors of sexual violence.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the new funding will help ensure survivors have immediate access to medical services, counselling and other supports when they need them.

The decision reverses funding cuts for sexual assault survivors made by the province back in 2002, Farnworth said.

"We're investing in services people need by providing stable annual funding for sexual assault services for the first time in 20 years," Farnworth told reporters at a news conference Monday.

Doing so will ease the burden on service providers to fundraise and reapply for provincial support.

The new funding will begin in 2023, and be offered in addition to the $42 million the province already provides annually to victim services and programs supporting victims of violence against women, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.

The decision was applauded by Ending Violence B.C., which has been advocating for the return of stable funding since the early 2000s.

"Sexual assault is considered the most underreported violent crime in Canada. While other crimes are on the decline, sexual assault is on the rise," said executive director Ninu Kang, who spoke after Farnworth. "Early intervention along with emotional and practical support for survivors can get them on their path to healing."

Yet workers and politicians agree there's a lot more work to be done.

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Grace Lore told reporters the province is starting engagement on a long-term action plan to address gender-based violence.

It's unclear if that plan will address the need to fund on-campus supports.

UBC'S AMS Sexual Assault Support Centre says it has seen demand double during the pandemic. Students are being asked via a referendum to approve a one-time fee of $6.42 to fund the shortfall.

"We're finding that we have to book a week out because we just don't have the availability or the timeslots with our current staffing level," said the centre's manager, Aashna Josh.

A spokesperson for the centre told CTV News previous applications for provincial funding had been refused because it is not considered a charitable organization.

Victims of sexual violence or any other crime can access supports and community services through VictimLinkBC by phoning 1-800-563-0808 or emailing VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca.

