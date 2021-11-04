Community Vitality Grant will help Indigenous people reconnect with their culture

Indigenous people in the London area have an opportunity to reconnect with part of their culture thanks to new funding.

“So this project is giving us an opportunity to go back to the community and say ‘Let’s reconnect with the land,'” said Amanda Kennedy, the founder of Yotuni Social Enterprise.

A partnership between Yotuni and Carolinian Canada is one of five organizations sharing in nearly $1 million in funding from the London Community Foundation’s 2021 Community Vitality Grand Program.

The Yotuni/Carolinian partnership will receive $200,000 over two years for a healing garden. The project puts Indigenous youth to work creating garden kits to be sold to community members.

“We have too many deaths on our reserves, too many suicides, too many drug overdoses over this last year-and-a-half, and that is our truth,” said Kennedy. “So it’s great that this opportunity is going to give us an opporunity to scale up, to do a plan of action on how we can actually help our community, so then we can then eventually help the non-Indigenous community connect with the land too.”

Michelle Kanter, executive director of Carolinian Canada, said the project helps with healing for those who have been stuck at home and feeling the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether you’re nine or 99, learning what the land can offer in terms of healing, how native plants can be partners in healing of society and community. They’re really connecting points with culture and a green economy, and even the despair people are feeling around climate.”

