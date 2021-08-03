Commuter chaos as part of southbound Highway 400 near Bradford was closed briefly

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of the southbound Highway 400 at Canal Road in Bradford Tuesday morning.

The OPP tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. that the two right lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy400 southbound at Canal Rd #Bradford: two right lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. #OPP on scene. ^nk

Traffic rapidly began backing up, affecting the morning commute.

Almost an hour later, the OPP tweeted the vehicle had been removed from the road, clean-up was underway.

CLEARED: #Hwy400 southbound at Canal Rd #Bradford: all lanes have REOPENED. ^nk

CORRECTION: #Hwy400 southbound at Canal Rd #Bradford: the vehicle has been removed but the two right lanes are still CLOSED for cleanup. ^nk

Around 8:30 a.m. OPP said all lanes were now open.

CLEARED: #Hwy400 southbound at Canal Rd #Bradford: all lanes are now OPEN. ^nk pic.twitter.com/bPzwqzgvLu