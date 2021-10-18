Commuters begin a fifth week without O-Train service as city reviews return-to-service plan

The city of Ottawa is expected to release details of the return-to-service plan for the light rail transit system today, as commuters begin a fifth week without Confederation Line service.

City staff spent the weekend reviewing Rideau Transit Group's return-to-service delivery plan to resume service following the LRT derailment on Sept. 19. The O-Train has been shutdown since the derailment, forcing commuters to use R1 replacement bus service to travel into and out of the downtown core.

"This document is quite detailed and staff will be reviewing the contents and conducting a preliminary assessment over the weekend," said City Manager Steve Kanellakos in a memo to council after the city received the plan.

"I will share details of the plan and RTG's proposed timeline on Monday."

Sources told CTV News Ottawa on Friday that the RTM return-to-service plan has a specific date, but staff must review the entire plan to assess if it’s possible. Officials expect that when the trains resume, it will be a gradual return to service.

The Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track, the station platform and track infrastructure.

On Wednesday, council was told Rideau Transit Group has identified a loose gearbox as the issue that caused the derailment. Kanellakos said bolts that secure the gearbox to the vehicle were "not torqued properly or verified", according to Alstom.

The gearbox came loose and was dragged along the track, said the city manager.

Kanellakos says Philadelphia-based TRA, the firm hired to conduct an independent review of the return-to-service plan, will "validate" the plan and repairs to the infrastructure before the service resumes.

"Once the return to service details from RTG have been provided, the next steps have TRA overseeing the work, reporting on the readiness of the entire Confederation Line to re-enter service after the extended outage and RTG's ability to minimize the likelihood of severity of future safety events," said Kanellakos during last week's council meeting.

"We need this system back up as soon as possible but it must be both safe and reliable."

The repairs to the Confederation Line following the derailment were expected to be finished last week.

FIRST DAY FOR THE NEW OC TRANSPO BOSS

It's the first day on the job for Ottawa's new General Manager of the Transit Services Department.

Renée Amilcar replaces John Manconi as the head of transit services in Ottawa.

Amilcar is an industrial engineer with a degree from École Polytechnique de Montréal and an MBA from Université de Sherbrooke. Amilcar joined Societe de Transports Montreal in 2002, and served as Executive Director of Bus Services since 2014.

"Given her extensive experience, Renée is well-positioned to continue developing the operations of our transit network and the transformation of our multi-modal system," said Kanellakos in a memo to council on Sept. 27. "This includes Council’s plans to expand our Light Rail Transit system further east, west and south, growing our electric bus program, continuing to improve services for our customers and continuing to build a strong internal team and productive relationships with our unions."