Commuters beware: Fog advisory issued by Environment Canada
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for most of Southwestern Ontario Monday morning.
It includes London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.
Freezing fog in some areas will lead to almost zero visibility while untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery.
Motorists should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and always be prepared to stop.
There have been several crashes reported throughout the region Monday.
The fog is expected to lift sometime this morning.
