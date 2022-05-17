Commuters can visit a 'Puppy Bus' at Anderson CTrain station Wednesday

It could be the paw-fect way to start your day.

Calgary Transit will be parking a "Puppy Bus" at the Anderson CTrain station on Wednesday morning.

The bus will be full of dogs from Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) that are available for pets or snuggles from commuters.

"We know many of our customers recently returned to working in the office, and it’s been a stressful transition for some," said a Tuesday news release.

"We encourage riders at Anderson Station to stop by for a quick puppy break to start the day."

The bus will be near the Anderson CTrain station entrance from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Because the puppies haven't had all their shots, you'll have to use hand sanitizer before petting them or picking them up.

If you're thinking about adopting or fostering an animal, you can visit AARC's website for more information about the organization.

Anderson Station, tomorrow. Be there! ���� @calgarytransit �� https://t.co/ytZm3cnaj1 pic.twitter.com/0uVo0F4maw