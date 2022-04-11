Commuters face 'major delays' as Lions Gate Bridge closed due to vehicle incident

A vehicle incident closed a bridge connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore during morning rush hour Monday.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry issued a notice on social media at about 7:15 a.m. saying the vehicle incident forced a closure on Lions Gate Bridge.

At first, just the right lane was closed for southbound traffic and the bridge's centre lane was blocked off. Crews eventually shut down the crossing in both directions.

Drivers were asked to take the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

The Transportation Ministry shared another notice at about 8:15 a.m. saying all lanes were open, but drivers were still warned to expect "major delays."

Last week, the crossing was briefly closed due to a protest on the bridge. Demonstrators calling for an end to old growth logging in B.C. blocked lanes on the Lions Gate during the morning commute Wednesday, but that protest was quickly cleared by police.