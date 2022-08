Commuters frustrated at Kitchener GO train cancellations

A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.

Metrolinx, the transit agency that oversees GO transit, issued a warning to commuters on Monday saying cancellations would be occurring across their routes due to “staff illness.”

Metrolinx confirmed to CTV News Kitchener some of the staff illnesses are related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Metrolinx announced the Kitchener line would see a multi-day cancellation impacting two trips per day lasting for the remainder of the work week.

Some commuters didn’t receive the memo of cancelled morning and evening trips.

On Thursday morning, several people missed the train, expecting to only need to wait 30 minutes for the next one. Instead, they had to wait a whole hour before making their trip to downtown Toronto.

“I was trying my best to get here as soon as possible,” a commuter told CTV News at the Kitchener Go station on Thursday morning. “So, it was a bit of a surprise when I saw a rather larger crowd here.“

Some riders said they would opt to take the next available bus, while one person said they would consider taking an Uber to Toronto.

According to the Uber app, the trip would cost a commuter just over $145 - a pricy increase from the $19.40 ticket GO train riders pay.

“Of course I’m frustrated because I’m late,” said another commuter. “I have a workshop in Toronto. So I have to communicate early to tell them ‘hey I’m coming late.’ [It’s] very frustrating, but I’ll have to conform to what’s available today.”

Since Monday’s announcement, the Kitchener line has seen roughly half a dozen cancelled train trips.

“There’s the bus, which is super inconvenient. I do prefer the train more than that. The last is an Uber, which is very expensive,” a transit user told CTV News.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said the transit agency is currently experiencing 10 to 15 cancellations a day across all their routes. They also do not know how long these cancellations will last.

“We know that this is not the most efficient scenario,” said Suniya Kukaswadia, spokesperson at Metrolinx.

The transit company said it was too early to tell if Kitchener riders should expect more cancellations in the coming days and weeks.

“It’s really, really important for customers to plan ahead, check ahead,” said Kukaswadia.

Metrolinx says it continues to battle staffing shortages, and is actively training new staff to keep service running.

“It’s an extensive training process with tons of safety procedures. It takes a bit of time to get staff and crew trained up to drive trains,” said Kukaswadia.

Some riders are hoping next week the services will return to their regular schedules.