A Comox Valley car dealership has temporarily closed its doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

A notice posted on the Facebook page of Comox Valley Toyota says the closure was to ensure the safety of customers, staff and the community.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts it has been brought to my attention there has been a potential Covid-19 exposure within our dealership," dealer principal Michael Marchi says.

The dealership will be closed until Friday.

“We rely on your cooperation and vigilance in order to come back with a safe environment for everyone to comfortably do business in” Marchi says.

The dealership ended the notice by apologizing for any inconvenience but felt their closure decision was best to keep everyone safe.