Comox Valley man arrested after shotgun fired in city park
A 32-year-old man from the Comox Valley has been arrested after Mounties say someone fired a shotgun in a Courtenay city park.
A statement from the Comox Valley RCMP says police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots on May 25.
Officers determined the shots had likely come from Bill Moore Memorial Park, police said Tuesday.
While searching the park, police located and seized various shotgun parts and spent shells.
"This incident is a stark reminder of the danger posed by reckless and dangerous use of firearms," said Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika.
"The evidence at the scene suggests the shots were fired into the trees, and considering the nearby trails, it is deeply concerning," she added. "We are grateful that nobody was hurt but the potential consequences of this behaviour cannot be overstated."
Police say they have gathered additional evidence and executed a search warrant, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old Comox Valley man.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.
-
Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast CalgarySoft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary with what it says is the company's largest single investment in a facility since 2018.