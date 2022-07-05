Comox Valley man facing multiple charges in 4-month guns, drugs investigation
A 45-year-old Comox Valley man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police seized guns, drugs and cash as part of a four-month investigation.
Police executed search warrants on a home, a storage unit and an undisclosed number of vehicles on June 16, according to the Comox Valley RCMP.
Investigators uncovered multiple guns and suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, along with packaging, scales, and cash, police said Tuesday.
Officers say 484 grams of suspected fentanyl were recovered, along with 885 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 355 grams of suspected cocaine.
The seized guns included three handguns and 12 long guns, including some that had been reported stolen, police said.
"This seizure has disrupted the criminal activity here in the Comox Valley and undoubtedly saved lives," said RCMP Insp. Mike Kurvers in a statement.
Police say they continue to investigate the possession and distribution of the guns and drugs.
Anyone with information about this or any other criminal activity in the area is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
