Comox Valley RCMP investigating after dog attacks another dog, sends owner to hospital

Warning: This story contains graphic images of injuries.

RCMP in the Comox Valley are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of an off-leash dog that attacked a leashed dog on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. and resulted in the owner of the leashed dog being knocked over and needing to go to hospital with injuries.

Police were told the attack had occurred in the 100-block of Back Road in Courtenay, B.C.

Cheryl Tinsley says she was standing in a group of five people, including two dogs that were leashed, when a larger, off-leash black and white dog started attacking one of the group's dogs named Logan.

"The dog came and attacked, I think it was a spaniel-type dog, and the guy got him off his dog and then he just came right for Logan and he just attacked him," Tinsley said.

Tinsley’s five-year-old Scottie received significant injuries and she rushed him to a nearby vet who was closed at the time but opened to provide immediate treatment.

She says her dog has teeth marks "all around his neck and shoulders" but they didn't puncture through the dog's skin. The dog did suffer deep scratches, however.

"Upon attending we discovered that a dog that was off-leash had attacked another woman’s dog who was on-leash, causing her to fall over," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

"She sought medical attention at the hospital for potential injuries as a result of that."

Police say the owner of the dog fled the scene without providing assistance to the elderly victim.

"He just grabbed his dog and took off," said Tinsley. "No, 'Are you OK? I’ll take care of things.' Nothing," Tinsley says.

Police say it appears the dog that was attacked received significant injuries.

"It’s a good time for a reminder to keep your dogs on a leash," said Terragni. "It doesn’t matter if they’re friendly or not, who knows what they’re going to encounter, they’re animals."

Terragni also has a message for the person who fled the scene without providing assistance.

"It’s our responsibility as human beings as well to stay behind and make sure everything is OK and take responsibility when your dog is off-leash and something like that happens," she said.

Police say there was a witness to the incident who stayed at the scene and they expect to receive some footage of the attack shortly.