Comox Valley RCMP investigating Buckley Bay break-in
Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public for help identifying someone who broke into a business in Buckley Bay, B.C., last month.
Mounties were called to the Petro-Canada gas station shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 after a witness reported suspicious activity, police said.
Officers discovered the store had been broken into, however the perpetrator had already fled.
"Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect and we are sharing it with the public with the hope that someone is able to identify him," Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement Monday.
Police believe the perpetrator drives a four-door GMC pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
Tipsters can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.
-
-
Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud tonightIt's the night local hockey fans have been waiting for – the return of the Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
-
Excess mortality rate spikes in B.C. and Alberta, for reasons beyond COVID-19Recent data from Statistics Canada shows an increase in estimated mortality numbers, especially in the provinces of B.C. and Alberta. Along with COVID-19, the spike in these two provinces is largely owed to the summer heatwave and illicit drug overdoses across different age groups.
-
Indigenous students overrepresented in Winnipeg School Division suspensions: reportA new report outlining the number of school suspensions in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) shows an over-representation of Indigenous students being suspended.
-
RCMP foil break in at Portage la Prairie bank after man spotted climbing on roofA 30-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly climbed onto the roof of a Portage la Prairie bank to break in.
-
Three people displaced following fire in New Glasgow, N.S.The Canadian Red Cross says three people have been displaced following a fire Monday in New Glasgow, N.S.
-
Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in London region: MLHUA day after a cluster of COVID-19 cases 'highly likely' linked to the Omicron variant were reported, one case with the new variant has been confirmed, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams this ChristmasThe holidays may be a time for giving, but for fraudsters, they're also a time for taking.
-
Environmental assessment process underway for shuttered Nova Scotia pulp millThe environmental assessment process is officially underway for Northern Pulp's estimated $350-million plan to reopen its idled kraft pulp mill in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.