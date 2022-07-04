Comox Valley RCMP searching for missing boy, 13, who requires daily medication
Police on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help in locating a missing youth who has been going without his daily medication for days.
Comox Valley RCMP are searching for Rohan Baptiste, 13, who was last seen in Courtenay, B.C.
Police say Rohan was last seen on Friday around 4:30 p.m. at Lewis Park.
"Rohan is a very street-smart kid and could have easily made his way anywhere on Vancouver Island or beyond," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement Monday.
"He requires daily medication and has no way of obtaining it while he is missing," she said.
Rohan is described as an Indigenous boy who stands 5'11" and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue T-shirt, olive green sweatpants, a green jacket, black shoes, and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles baseball hat.
Anyone with information on Rohan's whereabouts is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
