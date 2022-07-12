Comox Valley RCMP stop 7 impaired drivers in 4 hours

RCMP in the Mid-Island are reporting a busy day last week, with seven alleged impaired drivers being pulled over during a four-hour period.

Some of the driver's had their licences banned for a day for impaired driving, while several others had their licences banned for 90 days, and had their cars impounded for 30 days.

The seven alleged impaired driving incidents, which all occurred between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. July 6, are listed below:

• The first driver was stopped just before 11 p.m. on Cliffe Avenue when police reportedly spotted a vehicle driving without proper headlights on. While speaking with the driver, officers determined they were impaired by alcohol and they were handed a three-day driving prohibition.

The second driver was pulled over when an officer spotted them seemingly smoking cannabis while driving. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving ban for being impaired by drugs.

The third driver was stopped after officers reportedly witnessed the car swerving into oncoming traffic, before coming back into the correct lane. This driver was handed a 90-day driving ban and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days for alcohol impairment, according to RCMP.

The fourth driver was pulled over after they were spotted speeding on Island Highway South near Beach Road. Once they were stopped for speeding, police noticed signs of alcohol impairment and served the driver a 90-day driving ban, a speeding ticket, and impounded their vehicle for 30 days.

A similar situation un-folded with the fifth driver, police say. This driver was pulled over for speeding and was handed a speeding ticket and 24-hour driving ban for alcohol impairment.

The sixth driver was stopped in Courtenay, B.C., around 1:44 a.m. Police did not specify what they were doing in a release Tuesday, but said that the driver was issued a 90-day driving ban and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The seventh driver to be pulled over in this four-hour period was arrested around 2:45 a.m. after they crashed into a parked vehicle on Kilpatrick Avenue in Courtenay. Police say the driver has since been released from custody and police are recommending criminal charges against her.

"In the midst of all of these impaired drivers being removed from our roads, frontline officers were also attending calls from the public," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

"They were responding to calls for assisting Emergency Health Services, found property, an assault, well-being checks, someone screaming, people gathering and possibly using drugs, a noise complaint, a group of what appeared to be teenagers spray painting a building, vehicles doing doughnuts in a parking lot, and a disturbance," she said.