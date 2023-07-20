Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city

The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.

Road Surface Recycling had been working to repair sections of the Kingsway using a process known as ‘hot-in-place’ asphalt recycling in which old and new asphalt is used together.

The process is quicker and uses much less asphalt. But the company is leaving Sudbury due to what it calls unreasonable delays with the project.

In response, the city said it needs time to ensure the road material the company is using meets specifications.

Frank Crupi, Road Surface Recycling co-owner, said a work stoppage was put in place last week by the city, one of several put on the project.

"The City of Sudbury wants to do some additional testing that is going to take four weeks,” Crupi said.

“They gave us an out to leave and they would pay for our demobilization when we come back -- if we come back. And we can't sit here and wait for four weeks. There is just too much lost opportunity. We have other contracts to attend to."

Earlier this week, the city's engineering department confirmed the delay is due to quality assurance testing to ensure the material meets the required specifications.

"In order to test the quality of the product itself -- like the quality of the asphalt cement within the product -- that takes some time and it's unusual because this is a new project for the city,” said David Shelsted, the city’s director of engineering services.

“So we are just waiting for those test results to come in and then we will action from there."

The company said 100 core samples are being taken by the city along the section of the Kingsway where work has been completed.

Crupi called that excessive.

"I would say there isn't a contractor in this industry that has ever been shut down like this so additional testing could be done above and beyond what the contract calls for," he said.

Officials with Road Surface Recycling said their equipment and crew is now headed to a job in Perth to fulfill a contract with the Ministry of Transportation.