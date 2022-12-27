Company involved in deadly bus crash pauses B.C. routes until Tuesday

The company involved in a deadly bus crash near Merritt, B.C., over the weekend suspended operations across the province for a second day on Monday.

Ebus announced the continued pause on B.C. routes around noon, citing "deteriorating weather conditions" on the roads. Operations were suspended on Christmas Day as well.

"We will resume service tomorrow," the company said in a Facebook post. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

There was fog, flooding and avalanche danger along stretches of several different highways Monday, caused by a mix of warming temperatures and recent rainfall.

Floodwaters forced lane closures along Highway 99 near Whistler, while an avalanche hazard shut down Highway 1 entirely between Hope and Boston Bar.

Saturday's bus crash along Highway 97C left four people dead over the holidays, and sent shockwaves across the country. Though the cause remains under investigation, police believe icy conditions on the roads were a factor.

"I would like to extend our deepest condolences to families and loved ones so heavily impacted by this tragic event," Ebus president Tom Jezersek said in a statement.

"We will continue cooperating with RCMP in their investigation and communicate information when able."

There were 52 people transported to four hospitals within the Interior Health region after the rollover crash. At the time of the accident, the company said there were 52 passengers and a driver on the bus.

By Monday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed only seven patients remained hospitalized, and that their injuries are not life-threatening.

In a Twitter post, Dix thanked all hospital staff who have "worked tirelessly to provide care" since the accident.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault and Ian Holliday