Company marks $400K in donations over the years to Sault hospital

A company in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating a significant milestone of community support.

Arauco Sault Ste. Marie -- formerly GP Flakeboard -- has been donating to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation for 25 years. Donations in that time now surpass $400,000.

The funds come from the company and through an annual employee barbecue.

Plant manager John Metzen said the yearly contribution makes sense for a company with 136 employees.

"I’m old enough to have used the hospital with my family for a lot of different occurrences," Metzen said.

"So to making sure we’re a part of the community and provide a strong hospital provides a strong community for us all. So it’s been a benefit to our employees and overall Arauco.”

The hospital foundation has used funds from Arauco to purchase a CT scanner, among other specialized lab equipment.

The donations also helps foundation staff with planning.

"We can plan years in advance, we can make smarter decisions with donor dollars," said Lee Rendell, the foundation's donor relations officer.

“It means that we can continue to replace the equipment that so desperately needs to be replaced. The area of greatest need fund that Arauco supports goes to those highest need and most urgent equipment needs and projects.”

The current commitment from Arauco runs until 2024, but Metzen said as long as there is a plant in the Sault, they will support the foundation.