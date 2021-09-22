Company pleads guilty to one charge in connection with 2019 workplace death of Sudbury man

The widow of a Sudbury man killed on the job in 2019 is sharing the pain she has endured since her husband's death, as one of the companies charged in connection with the tragedy pled guilty in connection with the case.

The tragedy took place at a granite quarry in River Valley on Aug. 19, 2019. Few details have been released, but it involved a worker, Mark Beskorowany, 54, who sustained fatal injuries while drilling.

This week, Val Caron-based Consbec Inc. pled guilty to one to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and was fined $200,000.

Consbec pled guilty to s. 25(2)(d) of the Act, for failing to "acquaint a worker or a person in authority over a worker with any hazard in the work at a workplace located at River Valley Quarry, in the District of Nipissing."

Five other charges were withdrawn, said Kalem McSween, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

Beskorowany's widow, Lori, shared her victim impact statement with CTV News. In it, she describes the constant feeling of loss and pain since her husband of 36 years was killed on the job.

"Since the loss of Mark, I have had tremendous emotional struggles," Lori Beskorowany wrote. "Every day, my heart aches to hear his voice, to talk with him, to hug him, to tell him all of the amazing things our kids and grandchild are doing – instead I do that from a bench at the graveyard."

She and her husband were getting ready to transition to retirement and to travel and enjoy watching their adult children raise their own families.

Mark was killed when their daughter was seven months pregnant. The fact he will never see his granddaughter weighs heavily on her, Lori wrote.

"While we find comfort in her eyes and the joy she has brought our family, we cannot help but feel the enormous amount of resentment that comes knowing that she will never meet him, never get a hug from him or find comfort in having her grandfather close to her," she wrote.

"No amount of comfort, or time will repair the pain this has for her and our entire family."

In addition to Consbec, Aurora-based Coloured Aggregates Inc. was charged with two offences under the Act, and a supervisor was charged with one offence. No word yet on the result of those charges.