'Compassionate communities through the simple act of gift giving': Shoebox Project organizers renew call for holiday donations

Officials with London’s Shoebox Project need last-minute help in order to reach their campaign goal of 1,200 shoeboxes this holiday season.

The project supports at risk women during the holidays, and according to Michelle Stanescu, coordinator with the Shoebox Project’s London chapter, the organization has a simple motto.

“The Shoebox Project is a national charity with a local volunteer-run chapter right here in London, Ontario,” she said. “We have a mission of creating compassionate communities through the simple act of gift giving.”

Stanescu said that when a recipient opens up a shoebox, they’ll discover necessity items such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and toothpaste. But also tucked away in each shoebox is a special luxury item, such as a cozy hat, mascara or a journal.

Volunteer Ben Foote said he originally joined the Shoebox Project because his mom was co-chair, but since then, he has remained with the organization due to the immense social impact it has on the community.

“Giving back to the London community is very important to me and my family,” he said.

Stanescu said the need this year in London is “greater than it’s ever been before,” and people should get involved because the impact that a person receiving a shoebox gift during the holidays is immeasurable.

“I’ve seen that it’s been a super bright moment in someone’s hard holiday, and sometimes a shoebox gift can be the only gifts someone receives all year,” she said.

The goal is 1,200 shoeboxes for shelters and agencies across London this holiday season, but the organization is currently 400 boxes short. In order to meet this demand, the drive has been extended until Dec. 18.

People can get involved by building their own shoebox physically and dropping it off at a drop off location, or by providing a monetary donation.

To get involved or to learn more, you can visit the Shoebox Project website.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight